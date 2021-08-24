LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The Webb County Medical Examiner is set to stay in position until March 2022

On Monday afternoon, Webb County Commissioners discussed the retirement announcement made by Dr. Corinne Stern.

Dr. Stern has been with Webb County since 2006, with the office opening on January 1st, 2007.

The problem to fill not only her spot, but that of a deputy medical examiner, is based on the pay the county can offer.

“Obviously Dr. Stern goes above and beyond on her call of duty. She feels it’s time for her to retire. Rightly so, she’s been incredible,” Judge Tano Tijerina said.

“More than anything now, we have to find somebody to even come close to replacing her.”

Judge Tijerina acknowledged that Dr. Stern’s salary differs from others in her field.

“As we all know, her salary is pretty far down compared to everybody else. It’s pretty much lower than the state of Texas averages,“ he said.

Webb County Administrator Leroy Medford addressed the court and said the salary posted is not drawing in applicants.

“Right now, we listed a deputy medical examiner, but we really have not set a salary that is going to attract attention that we need,” Medford said.

Medford said the deputy medical examiner posted salary is over $80,000.

Last week, Medford and Stern met to discuss her retirement date and the challenges of filling her position.

“She understands the difficulty of filling a chief medical examiner and a deputy medical examiner,” Medford said.

Medford says the challenges are statewide with several positions open for deputy medical examiner and possibly chief medical examiners position in Harris, Fort Worth, Nueces, Hidalgo, and Bexar County.

He says these positions are still vacant and haven’t been filled, which presents a bigger challenge for Webb County officials to attract people to fill those spots locally.

The issue is the salary offered by Webb County for these positions.

“I know Dr. Stern represented she would never leave us in a position where we would be fending for ourselves. She obviously wanted to have somebody come onboard as a deputy to work with that person and then possibly convert that one to the chief and she would reverse her role, if you will, and work back with us. Not in a full-time basis,” Medford said.

Medford said they were hoping to raise the posted salary number from $80,000 to $250,000.

Commissioner John Galo spoke out and asked Human Resources director Ernesto Guajardo and Medford why Dr. Stern’s salary had not increased from her reported salary.

“What a disservice that is, you can’t advertise the deputy higher than the current medical examiner. If you were all thinking about this, you should’ve brought her salary to our attention. I know it’s come to our attention, but you can’t propose a $250,000 and pay her (Dr. Stern) $250,000,″ Galo said.

Commissioner Cindy Liendo questioned Dr. Sterns’s retirement and asked if it had to do with her salary.

“No, I’m not leaving because of the salary. I announced my intentions (to retire) several years ago to leave at the end of 2021. Actually, it was going to be this month (August). I had agreed to stay until the end of the year. It’s fine, I’ve been doing this for 21 years. Here in Webb County, I’m doing the job of more than two physicians. It’s time,” Dr. Stern said.

Dr. Stern says the deputy medical examiner position has been listed online for the past 2 years.

She says they did have an applicant who was not qualified for the position.

“It’s very competitive. My profession is dying out. It’s very hard to recruit residents to go into forensic pathology. Our training is as long as a surgeon and the majority work for governments, so our salary is much lower than our colleagues. Our colleagues that are surgical pathologists are working in private practice. It has to be someone who really wants to go into this profession,” Dr. Stern said.

Dr. Stern said she gets paid $249,000 from Webb County and was asked by commissioners on what set pay should be advertised for the deputy chief position.

“I believe the position is worth about $220,000 but Bexar County is advertising for that position. The brand-new office outside of Houston is offering at $250,000 for almost two years now not being able to recruit. We have to come together and market Webb County. How are we going to bring a deputy and a chief into Webb County over Bexar, Harris, Tarrant and Travis County? How are we going to make this position attractive?” Stern said.

Dr. Stern said she was contacted by the Incarnate Word Medical School to allow students to come to her office.

“Now we’re under contract with them. Now I have the opportunity to be an associate faculty there and associate professor. That is a huge draw for bringing in physicians to have them have a professorship. Now that opportunity is there,” Stern said.

Dr. Stern gave commissioners a background on the importance of having a medical examiner and office in a county like Webb County.

Under the Texas Code of Criminal Procedures, Dr. Stern said when a county reaches a million in population, commissioners must establish an office of the medical examiner.

“In reality, when a county reaches 150,000 to 200,000 it’s not an effective way anymore for the Justice of the Peace to run the death investigation. It’s just too many people. They are having to leave their magistrate; they are having to leave their bench. They are having to make a pronouncement at a ranch, two hours outside of town,” Dr. Stern said.

Before Stern was hired, Bexar County had given Webb County notices that they were not taking anymore Webb County cases.

The proposed salary for chief medical examiner is $350,000.

Currently, 12 other counties send autopsies to the Webb County medical examiner’s office.

“To outsource just Webb County cases, you are looking at millions now. I can bring you had numbers, you’re looking at millions. It is not feasible for this county to go back and revert this to be a J.P county. The question is where are you going to send them for autopsy?” Dr. Stern said.

Webb County commissioners voted to advertise the position at $250,000 for deputy medical examiner and $350,000 for chief medical examiner.

The incoming chief medical examiner can negotiate a stipend.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.