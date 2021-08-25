7 Day Forecast

Advertisement

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 9:20 PM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - An upper level high pressure system is associated with very warm dry air above, some of which stirs into our humid air below, lowering afternoon humidity. The upper level high will drift slowly north, allowing a slightly deeper layer of humid gulf air to expand north into south Texas. Scattered afternoon sea breeze showers are possible beginning Thursday. A tropical disturbance from the Caribbean will cross the Yucatan, and enter the gulf on Sunday, and may bring more numerous showers into our area early next week. It is too early to confidently forecast where the disturbance will track, once in the gulf, and how much it will develop.

I’m expecting mostly clear and humid tonight, low in the high 70′s. Partly cloudy Wednesday, high near 100. Partly cloudy with scattered afternoon sea breeze showers possible Thursday through Sunday, high in the upper 90′s. Mostly cloudy with more numerous showers Monday and Tuesday, high in the upper 80′s to low 90′s.

