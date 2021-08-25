Agents find individuals hidden in wooden crates

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents foiled a human smuggling attempt where people where being shipped inside crates.

During a vehicle inspection at a local checkpoint, agents found several undocumented immigrants inside; some of which were hidden inside wooden crates.

Agents say the use of lemon pepper seasoning and shipping crates have been discovered during human smuggling incidents.

During the time of the discovery, the temperature was over 100 degrees fahrenheit.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.