Arlington firefighters rescue deaf dog

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:12 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - First responders rescued a deaf dog from a storm drain in Arlington, Texas last weekend.

The Tankersleys noticed their 15-year-old dog, Zoe was missing last Thursday.

They said she got out of their backyard and never came home.

On Friday, neighbors were crowding around a manhole, saying they heard a dog barking.

By Saturday, crews were digging up a street and cutting into a pipe to free Zoe.

Firefighters even used a skateboard from a local kindergartner to wheel Zoe out of the drain.

When she was rescued, Zoe was placed on a stretcher and taken to a veterinarian by ambulance.

Zoe is reportedly doing well and is recovering at home.

The entire operation to rescue her from the drain took about 10 hours.

