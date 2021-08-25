Blood drive to take place at county courthouse
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county judge is asking the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.
On Wednesday, Judge Hugo D. Martinez will host a blood drive at the Webb County Courthouse located at one-thousand Houston Street.
It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The first 40 to register will receive a goody bag and donors can choose from several of gift cards including, Home Depot, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bass Pro Shop.
If you would like to be a part of the cause you can register here.
