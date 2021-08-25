Blood drive to take place at county courthouse

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A county judge is asking the community to roll up their sleeves and donate blood for a good cause.

On Wednesday, Judge Hugo D. Martinez will host a blood drive at the Webb County Courthouse located at one-thousand Houston Street.

It will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The first 40 to register will receive a goody bag and donors can choose from several of gift cards including, Home Depot, Longhorn Steakhouse, and Bass Pro Shop.

If you would like to be a part of the cause you can register here.

