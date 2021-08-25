Border Patrol agents arrest sex offender

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents arrest an undocumented immigrant who had prior convictions of sexual assault.

The arrest happened during the early morning hours of August 24 when agents spotted 20 undocumented immigrants walking near Rio Bravo.

During processing, agents noticed that one of the individuals identified as Daryl Esnaider Amador-Loretoa had a criminal history that included led lascivious battery and sexual activity with a minor in 2017.

The 23-year-old Honduran National had also been deported on October 2020 for an immigration violation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.