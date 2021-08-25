Dear winter, come back already!

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - We are about a week away from the start of September, but the dog days of summer are still ahead of us!

On Wednesday we will start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 101 degrees.

Now things will get a little hotter on Thursday with a high of 102.

By Friday things will start to change; we are expect a 20 percent chance of rain and highs in the upper 90s.

These chances of rain will continue into the weekend but our temperatures will remain in the hundreds.

Some good news, we could start to see temperatures dwindle down into the high to low 90s.

Those chances of rain will continue to increase by next week.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.