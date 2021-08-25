Demand for COVID tests spike

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - More and more residents are starting to take advantage of testing cites around the city again.

At Yes No COVID, demand for COVID testing has surged in the past month.

They offer 15 minute rapid tests and PCR tests which they send to the lab and comes back in three to five days.

Those trying to find some peace of mind may have had some trouble the last few weeks.

“As a matter of fact, I want to say that in the past month we have seen a rush of people,” said Jaime Navarro. “Our numbers have been going up in the amount of people we see on a daily basis. It has been going up and we get so many people, we have to turn away people sometimes.”

At this location testing is free, although those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance cards.

A form of identification is also required.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.