Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo continues to have a nursing shortage at both Laredo hospitals.

A big reason for that is a 40% drop in nurses as many left to work temporarily for FEMA when the COVID numbers were high around the state and country.

During an interview with the KGNS Digital News Desk, Dr. Ricardo Cigarroa said the pay as a FEMA nurse is up to three times higher than what they are paid locally.

Upon returning to Laredo after COVID numbers began stabilizing, many nurses say they were no longer welcomed at their former hospital because they left without giving proper notice required by the hospitals.

Dr. Cigarroa, who serves as the current chief of staff for Laredo Medical Center and is a member of the Doctors Hospital medical staff says that one hospital is already doing what they can to hire nurses.

“Laredo Medical Center quickly realized that it was a special time in history, and the board of governors and the CEO realized that while it was a special time in history, and we wronged those nurses also by not increasing their pay to at least make them feel better, and so they have welcomed them back and that’s the right decision,” said Cigarroa. “The other hospital has been a little more reluctant to do that, but the right decision is to let them come back to work. We need them. We love them, and this is their home. They have nowhere else to work.”

“So you can say without a doubt that Laredo Medical Center has changed their stance on that and has welcomed back the nurses that chose to work for FEMA?” asked Ruben Villarreal.

“Absolutely.”

KGNS reached out to both hospitals for reaction and LMC responded in part:

“Laredo Medical Center continues to take proactive steps to actively recruit new or former employees in all healthcare specialties through local, national and internal searches.”

While they added it is a requirement to give proper notice before leaving their job, Dr. Cigarroa says numerous discussions have taken place confirming their commitment on hiring their back.

Meanwhile, KGNS did not receive a response from Doctors Hospital.

