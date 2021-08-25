Advertisement

Kobe Bryant mural finished after 10 months

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A mural 10 months in the making has been unveiled to honor the late NBA icon, Kobe Bryant.

The mural was painted for Kobe Bryant Day.

That’s August 24th, for the Lakers legend’s two jersey numbers -- 8 and 24.

‘Planet Kobe’, as it’s titled, was painted on a massive wall in downtown Los Angeles.

And it depicts Bryant watching over the city.

Kobe Bryant Day comes one day after Bryant’s birthday.

He would have turned 43 years old Monday.

