Krispy Kreme incentives vaccines with twice the treats

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:05 AM CDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Krispy Kreme is offering twice the treats to people who get vaccinated against COVID-19.

Customers with proof of vaccination already can get a free doughnut every day -- for the whole year.

Now, the FDA has approved the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and Krispy Kreme is sweetening the deal.

From August 30th to September 5th, it’s giving away two doughnuts a day to people who can prove they’ve gotten the shots.

It’s even making heart-shaped ones to celebrate.

