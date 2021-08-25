Advertisement

LISD announces time change for Martin-Nixon football game

(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:59 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The biggest and oldest rivalry in high school sports is set to take place this Friday; however, the time has changed.

LISD has announced that the 54th edition of the Martin-Nixon football game will be moved from 7 p.m. to 7:30 p.m.

This is due to the sweltering hot conditions we are expecting to see this week.

The game will still take place on Friday, August 27th at the Shirley Field Sports Complex.

Reserved and general admission tickets are still available online and can be purchased on GoFan.co.

General admission adult tickets are $7.00; meanwhile student tickets will be sold for $4.

Anyone two years of age and older will need to purchase a ticket for reserved or general admission seats.

For more information call 956-273-1221.

