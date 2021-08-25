Advertisement

LISD working on efforts to avoid large gatherings on campuses

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 24, 2021 at 11:45 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s oldest school district is working on a plan to avoid large gatherings on their campuses.

According to Dr. Victor Trevino, gatherings in areas like cafeterias and hallways pose a high risk of infection.  

Laredo ISD says their plan includes moving tables outside from the cafeteria, making sure they have open spaces outdoors.

Executive director for health and safety at LISD, Oscar Perez explained it even further.

“As long as they are not large, like cafeteria gatherings. We may be able to put some kids in the cafeteria, some in the classrooms and some in the library. Some in the gymnasiums, so it’s going to be a combination. We want to tell our parents that LISD has already been practicing this in our first week of school. So we are mitigating the virus, we are taking precautionary measures or preventive measures to ensure their safety. We want to reassure our parents that LISD is moving forward with making sure our students are safe.”

The order was initiated on Monday but goes into effect on Wednesday.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner To Stay Until 2022
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault
Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases

Latest News

UISD board members vote in favor of joining fight against governor
UISD board members vote in favor of joining lawsuit against governor
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
PARENTS PROTEST IN FAVOR OF REMOTE LEARNING