LISD working on efforts to avoid large gatherings on campuses

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Laredo’s oldest school district is working on a plan to avoid large gatherings on their campuses.

According to Dr. Victor Trevino, gatherings in areas like cafeterias and hallways pose a high risk of infection.

Laredo ISD says their plan includes moving tables outside from the cafeteria, making sure they have open spaces outdoors.

Executive director for health and safety at LISD, Oscar Perez explained it even further.

“As long as they are not large, like cafeteria gatherings. We may be able to put some kids in the cafeteria, some in the classrooms and some in the library. Some in the gymnasiums, so it’s going to be a combination. We want to tell our parents that LISD has already been practicing this in our first week of school. So we are mitigating the virus, we are taking precautionary measures or preventive measures to ensure their safety. We want to reassure our parents that LISD is moving forward with making sure our students are safe.”

The order was initiated on Monday but goes into effect on Wednesday.

