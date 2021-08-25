Local financial expert named LULAC Tejano Achiever

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LULAC Council is announcing another recipient of its Tejano Achiever Awards, this one in the area of finance.

Ana Valdez attributes her love of learning and work ethic to her parents who were both educators.

She is a senior executive vice president at Falcon Bank.

After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she accepted other employment opportunities at numerous financial institutions before landing at Falcon.

Valdez says, “I just wanted to encourage the public and everyone out there to try and join us on October 21st for the dinner. It is a fundraiser, and it is for scholarships, a very important purpose for this organization.”

Valdez’s present role is as senior executive vice president which includes duties such as chief operation officer and risk officer.

These are positions she holds to this very day.

She has played a significant role in the success of Falcon Bank and has seen it grow from 250 million to over 1.6 billion in assets.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.