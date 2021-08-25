Advertisement

Local financial expert named LULAC Tejano Achiever

LULAC selects Ana Valdez as recipient
LULAC selects Ana Valdez as recipient(KGNS)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LULAC Council is announcing another recipient of its Tejano Achiever Awards, this one in the area of finance.

Ana Valdez attributes her love of learning and work ethic to her parents who were both educators.

She is a senior executive vice president at Falcon Bank.

After graduating from the University of Texas at Austin, she accepted other employment opportunities at numerous financial institutions before landing at Falcon.

Valdez says, “I just wanted to encourage the public and everyone out there to try and join us on October 21st for the dinner. It is a fundraiser, and it is for scholarships, a very important purpose for this organization.”

Valdez’s present role is as senior executive vice president which includes duties such as chief operation officer and risk officer.

These are positions she holds to this very day.

She has played a significant role in the success of Falcon Bank and has seen it grow from 250 million to over 1.6 billion in assets.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner To Stay Until 2022
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault
Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck
Accident reported on Loop in front of airport
Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of airport

Latest News

Starbucks Apple Pie Drink
Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks adding new drink
Starbucks Apple Pie Drink
Starbucks Apple Crisp Macchiato
TikTok Partners With Shopify
TikTok teams up with Shopify
TikTok Partners With Shopify
TikTok Teams Up With Shopify