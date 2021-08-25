Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A UISD parent is speaking out against the district’s policy for quarantining students after exposure to COVID.

The parent says she had one of her children test positive for COVID, while her other children have tested negative for the virus.

To be safe, she wants to quarantine her other children at home, but she says the district is making her kids show up to school.

She doesn’t think schools are doing enough to keep everyone safe.

“I’m noticing that the schools aren’t taking it seriously or following the protocols they say they have,” said Jessie Ramos. “I didn’t want to take my kids to school out of fear of them getting sick, none of them have gotten sick since the start of the pandemic, but in one week of school I already have a positive case at home, which is my son.”

UISD responded by saying that they are following CDC guidelines which say that if a person who is vaccinated is not showing any symptoms, they do not have to quarantine.

However, they say that the moment a student shows symptoms they should quarantined.

The district says parents should keep their kids at home if they are feeling sick.

