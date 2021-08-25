Man accused of assaulting security guard

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man is facing charges for allegedly assaulting a security guard.

Laredo Police arrested 27 Francisco Ramirez on Monday, August 23.

The incident happened after police were called out to a disturbance at the 200 block of West Del Mar.

Officers met with a bar security guard who stated that Ramirez was acting very belligerent and aggressive.

When he tried escorting him out of the bar, Ramirez became upset and punched the security guard in the face.

During the time of the arrest, Ramirez attempted to pull away from the officer and refused to go into the patrol car.

Ramirez was charged with assault on a security guard and resisting arrest.

