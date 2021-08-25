More Americans say they are experiencing inflation
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:23 AM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly nine in ten American adults (89%) say they have experienced price increases since the start of the year.
A new inflation survey from Bankrate finds two-thirds (66%) report these increases have negatively impacted their personal financial situations.
The top categories consumers are experiencing the most sticker shock:
Groceries (71%), gas (67%), and restaurants/dining out (46%).
