More Americans say they are experiencing inflation

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Nearly nine in ten American adults (89%) say they have experienced price increases since the start of the year.

A new inflation survey from Bankrate finds two-thirds (66%) report these increases have negatively impacted their personal financial situations.

The top categories consumers are experiencing the most sticker shock:

Groceries (71%), gas (67%), and restaurants/dining out (46%).

