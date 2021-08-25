Advertisement

Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks adding new drink

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not all about the Pumpkin Spice Latte!

Now, Starbucks has another autumnal choice on the menu.

It’s the Apple Crisp Macchiato -- available as an iced or hot drink.

Starbucks says it’s supposed to taste like eating baked apple pie while drinking coffee.

It’s on the menu for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.

The company has been offering its famous pumpkin spice latte each fall since 2003.

