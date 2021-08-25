Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks adding new drink
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:51 AM CDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s not all about the Pumpkin Spice Latte!
Now, Starbucks has another autumnal choice on the menu.
It’s the Apple Crisp Macchiato -- available as an iced or hot drink.
Starbucks says it’s supposed to taste like eating baked apple pie while drinking coffee.
It’s on the menu for a limited time in the U.S. and Canada.
The company has been offering its famous pumpkin spice latte each fall since 2003.
