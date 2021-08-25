Advertisement

Number of COVID infections to peak in coming weeks

Number of COVID infections to peak in coming weeks
Number of COVID infections to peak in coming weeks(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:11 PM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The latest wave of local COVID infections is expected to reach its peak in the coming weeks.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, the city’s Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain shared the infection data since May.

According to him, records show the community had 344 new COVID cases in May and as of August there are over 2,408.

At the end of June, three variants were identified including the Delta, Alpha, and Gamma.

Chamberlain expects the city to see higher numbers soon.

“We have seen and observed forecasts that have put us at an apex for infections the first, second, and third week of September so there’s still a lot of new infections to likely occur.”

Chamberlain says this is all preventable by getting the COVID vaccine and wearing a mask indoors, no matter your vaccination status.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner To Stay Until 2022
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning

Latest News

Demand for COVID tests spike
Demand for COVID tests spike
John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
Pet of the Week: Beauty
Pet of the Week: Beauty
Arlington firefighters rescue deaf dog