Number of COVID infections to peak in coming weeks

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The latest wave of local COVID infections is expected to reach its peak in the coming weeks.

During Wednesday’s media briefing, the city’s Health Department Director Richard Chamberlain shared the infection data since May.

According to him, records show the community had 344 new COVID cases in May and as of August there are over 2,408.

At the end of June, three variants were identified including the Delta, Alpha, and Gamma.

Chamberlain expects the city to see higher numbers soon.

“We have seen and observed forecasts that have put us at an apex for infections the first, second, and third week of September so there’s still a lot of new infections to likely occur.”

Chamberlain says this is all preventable by getting the COVID vaccine and wearing a mask indoors, no matter your vaccination status.

