Parents protest in favor of remote learning

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The debate over remote learning rages on, spurred on by several decisions made by the governor the last few weeks.

“Students are getting sick with COVID and they’re not informed. The parents or the teachers and it’s very dangerous. For me, I have a toddler at home, and if one of my students get sick, I’m afraid to catch it and pass it to my toddler.”

Jose Luis Martinez, a former educator, walked away from the teaching profession because of the current conditions due to COVID-19.

“The reason I resigned was because of COVID. I don’t want to get sick. I didn’t want my toddler to get sick and I’m not vaccinated and I don’t believe in the vaccine. I think it’s a placebo or something that make you comfortable to go out.”

We first saw it in the private schools, but now both school districts are seeing cases surface. So, parents are demanding online teaching.

A woman stood outside the district office to protest and claims both her children have underlying conditions and wants her children taught at home. She says her youngest suffers from Asperger’s.

She says her youngest keeps asking if he has to go back to school, but the principal of Sanchez Ochoa needs the proper forms before a teacher will contact him or go by the house.

“I can assure the parents at LISD, we are doing everything we can to assure that our schools and our buses and our facilities that they are safe and as clean as possible,” said Martinez. “We have devoted thousands and thousands of dollars in resources in sanitizing equipment and sanitizing chemicals and most of all in training all of personnel to be vigilant in anything that looks unsafe.”

Martinez just feels more needs to be done to keep teachers and students safe.

“Since the governorship is up to the district, if they want to go virtual or not, that would be great. It would be a lot safer for the virus not to spread.”

The American Academy of Pediatrics says there’s been a 143% increase of infections in children under the age of 12.

