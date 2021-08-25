Advertisement

Pet of the Week: Beauty but no beast

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 12:22 PM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - In this week’s Pet of the Week, we have a beauty that isn’t a beast at all!

Beauty is black lab mix who is roughly eight years old and was sadly surrendered by her owners along with another dog.

She is very sociable, calm, and loves the company of other dogs.

Beauty is just looking for someone to rescue her from the shelter.

If you would like to adopt her, you can call LAPS at 956-724-8364.

