TikTok teams up with Shopify

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tiktok and Shopify are rolling out a new shopping tab in the video app that business users can add to their profile, with a link to their online stores for payment.

The tab will be available to Shopify merchants with a TikTok business account.

The program is now live as part of a test in the U.S. and U.K.

In addition to the tab, TikTok and Shopify are launching product links in the app, allowing merchants to tag items in a normal TikTok post.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.