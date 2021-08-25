Advertisement

TikTok teams up with Shopify

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:34 AM CDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Tiktok and Shopify are rolling out a new shopping tab in the video app that business users can add to their profile, with a link to their online stores for payment.

The tab will be available to Shopify merchants with a TikTok business account.

The program is now live as part of a test in the U.S. and U.K.

In addition to the tab, TikTok and Shopify are launching product links in the app, allowing merchants to tag items in a normal TikTok post.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner To Stay Until 2022
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault
Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck
Accident reported on Loop in front of airport
Accident reported on Loop 20 in front of airport

Latest News

FILE - Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis says the monoclonal treatment Regeneron can be useful in the...
Masks ordered for most Florida students, defying DeSantis
Starbucks Apple Pie Drink
Move over Pumpkin Spice Latte! Starbucks adding new drink
FILE - In this file photo dated Saturday, Feb. 6, 2021, a worker in protective overalls and...
Experts on WHO team say search for COVID origins has stalled
LULAC selects Ana Valdez as recipient
Local financial expert named LULAC Tejano Achiever
Starbucks Apple Pie Drink
Starbucks Apple Crisp Macchiato