TxDOT launches drunk driving prevention campaign

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 9:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Last year there were 963 DUI-alcohol related fatalities which means every nine hours, someone dies from a drunk driving accident in the state of Texas.

In an effort to reduce these statistics, TxDOT is launching its summer drunk driving prevention campaign.

The new campaign highlights the extensive human toll that drinking and driving can have, and it features personal accounts from offenders, victims, families of those who survived and others whose lives have been shattered as a result of impaired driving.

With the Labor Day holiday just a couple of weeks away, officials are reminding drivers to end the streak by driving sober and have a designated driver available when consuming alcohol.

For more information on this campaign you can click here.

