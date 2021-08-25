UISD board members vote in favor of joining lawsuit against governor

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD is joining in on the fight against Governor Greg Abbott’s mask mandate.

Board members unanimously voted in favor of joining the City of Laredo’s lawsuit against Abbott’s executive order 38 which bans the use of mask-wearing in schools.

According to reports, the city’s temporary restraining order is running out of time. The city will have a hearing with the 49th District Court judge on Thursday to seek an injunction.

UISD attorney Juan Cruz shared a message from the board on their decision:

“For the health, well-being, and protection of the students is that facial coverings be imposed until we get this variant under control. I believe that is what they would like is to get the cooperation of the community both the employees and students, to continue wearing masks in order to protect everybody and provide a safe and educational environment.”

Cruz adds that the district feels Abbott’s order oversteps their ability to govern and oversee operations at all schools.

If the city were to not to seek an injunction, Cruz says the district would likely go after this case themselves.

