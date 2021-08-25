Advertisement

Woman caught driving stolen vehicle at Laredo bridge

21-year-old Fatima Mildred Briseno
21-year-old Fatima Mildred Briseno(Webb County Sheriff's Office)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 5:20 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A woman is facing multiple charges after allegedly attempting to drive through a Laredo bridge in a stolen vehicle.

Laredo Police arrested 21-year-old Fatima Mildred Briseno at the 100 block of Santa Ursula.

The incident happened on August 22 when officers were called out to a stolen vehicle report on bridge two.

When police arrived, they met with a CBP officer who stated that they conducted a stop on a vehicle that was traveling into Mexico; however, the driver accelerated and refused inspection.

Briseno was detained by CBP officers, and it was determined the Ford F-150 was stolen out of San Antonio.

Briseno was taken to the county jail where she was also caught trying to smuggle crystal meth into the facility.

She was charged with unauthorize use of a vehicle and possession of controlled substance.

