WorkForce Solutions to hold job fair
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 6:25 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The State of Texas has reported a 6.0 percent unemployment rate, while the national rate was reported at 5.7 percent.
WorkForce Solutions wants to help provide quality jobs by hosting a virtual bi-weekly Job fair to serve those who aren’t able to make it in person.
The August Vibes 2 bi-weekly job fair will take place today from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Some of the agencies that will be taking part are, Border Patrol, Concentrix, Fuel America and Dominos just to name a few.
Those interested in attending are advised to contact WorkForce Solutions (956) 794-6500.
