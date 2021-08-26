Agents foil drug smuggling attempt near river

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Border Patrol agents seized over one hundred thousand dollars of marijuana during a drug smuggling attempt.

The incident happened on Tuesday night when agents noticed a white Ford Explorer that was driving away from the riverbanks near El Cenizo.

As agents approached the scene, the driver performed a U-turn and immediately started driving towards the river until it became semi submerged.

Agents arrived and found five people swimming in the river carrying what appeared to be bundles of drugs.

Agents searched the vehicle and found 160 pounds of marijuana which had a street value of $134,000.

The vehicle was extracted from the river and seized by agents.

