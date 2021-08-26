Advertisement

Agents foil three smuggling attempts involving railcars

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:15 AM CDT|Updated: moments ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Over five-dozen undocumented immigrants are arrested after agents foiled three separate human smuggling attempts.

The first incident happened on August 24th when agents were inspecting a train near Bruni and found 19 individuals inside a railcar.

The very next day during the mid-morning, agents in Hebbronville, found 15 individuals during another train inspection.

During that same inspection, an additional 34 people were found hiding inside several vehicles that were being transported in a railcar.

All of the individuals were from El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, and Mexico.

A total of 68 people were taken into custody for processing.

