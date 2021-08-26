Advertisement

Alexander High School makes changes for students’ safety

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 11:08 PM CDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Local high schools are working on making changes to keep students safe.

Over at Alexander High School, Principal Ernesto Sandoval detailed what initiatives they have put in place to help kids distance from each other, especially during lunchtime in the cafeteria.

“The difference is that there is going to be less kids in the cafeteria. So if you look around, you’ll see we now have desks now in the cafeteria so we can maintain 3 to 6 foot social distancing per child, we want to make sure that every child is safe from the virus.”

Along with the desks and a minimal number of tables inside the cafeteria, Sandoval goes on to say more tables have been set up outside the campus.

More importantly, a third lunch block has now been established to further thin out the students.

