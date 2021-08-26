Advertisement

Coca-Cola Southwest donates 100 laptops to Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo

(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:06 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages donated 100 new laptops to the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo.

The donation is aiming to benefit children and teenagers within the most vulnerable and financially challenged members of the Webb and Zapata communities.

Board of Directors from the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo and representatives from Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages met this morning to announce the donation.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Latest News

Agents foil three smuggling attempts involving railcars
Agents foil three smuggling attempts involving railcars
Accident on Guadalupe and Bartlett
Accident reported on Bartlett and Guadalupe
37-year-old Frank Rodriguez
Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman at Springfield apartments
OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit content
OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit content
OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit content
OnlyFans reverses decisions