Coca-Cola Southwest donates 100 laptops to Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages donated 100 new laptops to the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo.

The donation is aiming to benefit children and teenagers within the most vulnerable and financially challenged members of the Webb and Zapata communities.

Board of Directors from the Mexican Cultural Institute of Laredo and representatives from Arca Continental Coca-Cola Southwest Beverages met this morning to announce the donation.

