Judge extends restraining order against COVID-related mask mandate

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The temporary restraining order filed by the city of Laredo against Governor Greg Abbott’s executive order GA-38 has been extended until September 2nd.

All parties will meet again at that date.

On Thursday afternoon, 49th district court Judge Joe Lopez presided over the case.

The meeting was held virtually through zoom and aired through the 49th district court’s YouTube page.

Present at the hearing were Chris Hilton, attorney with the Texas attorney general’s office, assistant City Manager Kristina Hale and UISD attorney Juan Cruz.

Hilton addressed the court by stating the rights Governor Abbott can ensue under the State Disaster Act.

Back in May, the Texas House had approved a bill that would reform the governor’s emergency powers during the pandemic.

Cruz addressed the court on the guidance imposed by TEA relating to masks before the governor lifted the mask mandate.

Also addressed at the hearing is the decision by the Texas Supreme Court on Thursday who temporarily blocked a mask mandate issued by San Antonio and Bexar County for their public schools.

Hale and Cruz stated that that the decision is not applicable to Laredo’s case.

Judge Lopez says all parties can discuss the case further next Thursday.

The hearing will be held at 1:30 p.m. at the 49th district court.

