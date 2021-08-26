LBJ Wolves coming out of the den with new alpha wolf

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - The high school football season is nigh and LBJ has a new alpha wolf leading the team and he is bringing a renewed sense of optimism.

It’s been a rough go for the wolves since 2016 as they’ve won only six games in that five-year stretch.

The district decided it was time for some new blood for the program and they picked Leo Mireles to fill that role.

A man that was an assistant here in the gateway city before spending the past two years as the head coach for Rio Grande City.

Right away the coach took to focusing on the off the field aspect of his job.

Mireles says the most important thing is building good relationships with the kids because it will help them on and off the field.

As coach he can only do so much but it requires the kids buying in, something they seem to have done in a big way.

LBJ Cornerback Abed Ponce says, “Every starter from the offense and defense was here working, giving it all they got with the seven on seven, the workouts here and practices, I mean anything you can ask for we did and we did it to the best of our ability and that’s all I can really ask for from these guys.”

The team says they have had a great summer and the kids are excited about starting the season off on the right foot.

A big part of that is making the students responsible for the direction of the program.

LBJ Wolves Safety Ismael Garza says, “It’s never going to be one person, you need all 11 players on the field, you need all 11 players to give it their best, give it their all in their effort and when you play as a whole team, you can do wonders with that.”

Now it’s time to put it all together and pick up wins on the field when they matter the most.

