LISD to offer COVID-19 vaccines before Martin-Nixon game

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 7:23 AM CDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - LISD is boosting its vaccination efforts by offering coronavirus vaccines right before one of its biggest sporting events.

In partnership with the National Guard, LISD is offering the first, second and even third dose of the Pfizer and moderna vaccine during a COVID-19 clinic at Shirley field.

This is open to people 12 years and older while supplies last.

The clinic will take place at 6 p.m. and parents must sign forms and provide a valid ID to the staff.

LISD will also continue to offer vaccines at its high schools, and middle schools starting September 1st and extended to Saturday, September 3rd.

The vaccine clinics are scheduled as follows:

· Thursday, September 1, at Nixon High School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Thursday, September 1, at Cigarroa Middle and High School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, September 2, at Martin High School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, September 2, at Christen Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Friday, September 2, at Memorial Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, September 3, at Lamar Middle School from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

· Saturday, September 3, at Garcia Early College from 9:00 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

