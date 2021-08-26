Local airport sees increase in vaccinations

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been more than a month now since the latest vaccination site opened at the airport.

People have been rushing to line up for a shot.

Traffic at the airport’s COVID-19 vaccine site has increased recently.

With the upcoming holiday season and the approval of a COVID booster shot, officials believe this traffic won’t be going away anytime soon.

With a COVID vaccine booster shot now approved, airport director Jeffrey Miller says just this week there’s been large crowds lining up for a shot.

“We’ve seen days where we are doing crowd control because it comes in waves.”

They’ve seen as many as 30 people per day coming in for a COVID vaccine.

That’s more than double compared to the steady ten to fifteen a day since the vaccine site at the Laredo airport opened up back in July.

This has airport officials expecting more people in the coming months.

“I think when the guidance becomes a little more clear from the federal government, about that booster shot, more people will be coming in for one.”

With about 50% of people getting a shot being travelers, Miller doesn’t believe these lines will slow down soon, especially with the holiday season approaching.

“In the winter season I think people are going to get that shot. Especially with flu season people are going to want that extra protection.”

Since July, about 1,500 shots have been administered.

Airport officials also say there’s been an increase in COVID testing at their site.

Vaccines at the airport are available for anyone in the community who qualifies for one.

People can stop by from Monday to Saturday between noon and 10 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

