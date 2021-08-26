Advertisement

Local airport sees increase in vaccinations

By Barbara Campos
Published: Aug. 25, 2021 at 10:56 PM CDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s been more than a month now since the latest vaccination site opened at the airport.

People have been rushing to line up for a shot.

Traffic at the airport’s COVID-19 vaccine site has increased recently.

With the upcoming holiday season and the approval of a COVID booster shot, officials believe this traffic won’t be going away anytime soon.

With a COVID vaccine booster shot now approved, airport director Jeffrey Miller says just this week there’s been large crowds lining up for a shot.

“We’ve seen days where we are doing crowd control because it comes in waves.”

They’ve seen as many as 30 people per day coming in for a COVID vaccine.

That’s more than double compared to the steady ten to fifteen a day since the vaccine site at the Laredo airport opened up back in July.

This has airport officials expecting more people in the coming months.

“I think when the guidance becomes a little more clear from the federal government, about that booster shot, more people will be coming in for one.”

With about 50% of people getting a shot being travelers, Miller doesn’t believe these lines will slow down soon, especially with the holiday season approaching.

“In the winter season I think people are going to get that shot. Especially with flu season people are going to want that extra protection.”

Since July, about 1,500 shots have been administered.

Airport officials also say there’s been an increase in COVID testing at their site.

Vaccines at the airport are available for anyone in the community who qualifies for one.

People can stop by from Monday to Saturday between noon and 10 p.m.

No appointment is necessary.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File photo: Overcrowded hallways
Laredo Health Authority issues directive to local schools
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Police investigating man’s death after being hit by truck
Dr. Corinne Stern
Webb County Medical Examiner To Stay Until 2022
Man wanted for aggravated assault
Sheriff’s office searching for man wanted for assault

Latest News

Local airport sees increase in vaccinations
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD COVID tracker
City reports 742 active coronavirus cases