Man arrested for allegedly shooting woman at Springfield apartments

37-year-old Frank Rodriguez
37-year-old Frank Rodriguez(Laredo Police Department)
By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A man accused of shooting and injuring a woman at a north Laredo apartment complex is caught by police.

Laredo Police arrested 37-year-old Frank Rodriguez and charged him with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

The incident happened on Saturday, August 7 after midnight when officers were called out to a shooting at the 6700 block of Springfield Avenue.

When officers arrived they were informed about the shooting, but the victim was no longer at the scene.

Moments later, authorities received a call saying that a woman in her 40s had been dropped off by two men.

Authorities were able to determine that Rodriguez was the prime suspect in the case.

