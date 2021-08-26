Mexican National convicted of importing meth

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A Mexican National is found guilty of smuggling over a millions dollars’ worth of meth through a Laredo bridge.

The incident happened on March 8 of 2020 when Juan Victor Larraga-Solano attempted to enter the U.S. through the Lincoln Juarez Bridge with several beer bottles, juice boxes and contains filled with drugs.

Officers inspected the items and noticed that one of the juice boxes sounded like it contained rocks and the beer did not have bubbles.

After a thorough inspection, federal agents found 56 packages of meth and 12 beer bottles of liquid meth.

Authorities seized nearly 100 pounds of meth which was valued at $1.1 million dollars.

During Larraga-Solano’s testimony, it was revealed that Mexican Cartels have increase the price of meth to keep up with the demand of cocaine and marijuana.

If convicted, he could spend up to life in prison.

