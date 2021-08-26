New exercise equipment coming to Independence Hills Park

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Residents in south Laredo will have a new place to burn off some calories thanks to some new amenities.

On Thursday morning the City of Laredo and District One Councilmember Rudy Gonzalez Jr will be hosting a ribbon cutting ceremony for new exercise equipment at Independence Hills Park.

The city is investing $58,000 into the project and it was approved by Laredo City Council in May of this year.

That ceremony will get underway at 10 a.m. at the 1100 block of Merida Drive.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.