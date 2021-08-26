Advertisement

New Fitbit tracks mental health

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:33 AM CDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A new Fitbit feature will not just track your physical health it will also track your mental health.

The fitness tech company says its “Fitbit Charge Five” tracker will be able to keep score on how mentally and physically ready you are for the day.

The $180 device will use an algorithm to look at your activity level from the previous day, along with how well you slept and your heart rate during your sleep.

It will then generate a score each morning to help you measure your body’s responses to stress.

If your score is low, the device may suggest activities such as yoga, stretching, or a mindfulness session.

A high score could lead to a workout suggestion.

The feature will be a part of Fitbit’s premium service, which costs $10 a month or $80 a year.

The Fitbit Charge Five starts shipping this fall.

