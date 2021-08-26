Advertisement

“Nirvana baby”, now 30-year-old adult, sues band for child porn

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 11:38 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - It’s one of the most iconic album covers of all time and the man pictured on it now says it’s child porn.

Nirvana’s album “Nevermind” features an image of a naked baby in a swimming pool reaching for a dollar bill.

That baby is the now 30-year-old Spencer Elden.

He’s suing surviving Nirvana members Dave Grohl and Krist Novoselic for damages in a scathing complaint that claims he is a life-long victim of sexual exploitation.

Elden has previously taken photos of himself in similar poses to celebrate the 15th and 25th anniversaries of the album’s release.

He told the “New York Post” in 2016 he actually wanted to do the 25th-anniversary photo naked like the original -- but the photographer said no.

Elden is asking for a trial by jury.

He has named 17 defendants in total and wants $150,000 from each of them.

