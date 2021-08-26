Advertisement

OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit content

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:42 AM CDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Explicit images aren’t going anywhere on OnlyFans.

The website is a platform for users to create and share content -- which often includes sexually explicit videos and photos.

Several days ago, OnlyFans said it would start forbidding such content.

The company’s CEO said he was making the change because major banks were blocking payments to those creators.

Then Wednesday, OnlyFans reversed course, saying it would continue to “be a home for all creators.”

That came after sex workers who helped make the site a success complained, but OnlyFans didn’t say exactly why it changed its position.

The ban on porn never went into effect before the company backed away from it.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Fake border patrol car used by smugglers
Smugglers caught using fake border patrol vehicle

Latest News

Penny has become somewhat of a local celebrity, as many people stop by to snap pictures with...
Firefighter adopts emotional support pig for stationhouse
Agents foil three smuggling attempts involving railcars
Agents foil three smuggling attempts involving railcars
FILE - In this Jan. 6, 2021 file photo, supporters loyal to then-President Donald Trump try to...
Capitol Police officers sue Trump, allies over insurrection
A new tropical depression has formed in the Caribbean and could spell trouble for the Gulf Coast.
Tropical depression in Caribbean could become major hurricane
Accident on Guadalupe and Bartlett
Accident reported on Bartlett and Guadalupe