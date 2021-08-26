OnlyFans reverses decision to ban explicit content

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - Explicit images aren’t going anywhere on OnlyFans.

The website is a platform for users to create and share content -- which often includes sexually explicit videos and photos.

Several days ago, OnlyFans said it would start forbidding such content.

The company’s CEO said he was making the change because major banks were blocking payments to those creators.

Then Wednesday, OnlyFans reversed course, saying it would continue to “be a home for all creators.”

That came after sex workers who helped make the site a success complained, but OnlyFans didn’t say exactly why it changed its position.

The ban on porn never went into effect before the company backed away from it.

