School districts prepare to offer COVID testing on campus

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - With the affective date of Thursday, August 26th given by the Laredo health authority for schools to come up with mitigation plans to reduce overcrowding on campuses, KGNS caught up with school officials to see how they’re working on keeping kids safe, especially during lunch time.

Amparo Lanese with the United Independent School District says along with distancing measures in areas like cafeterias, COVID testing potentially infected students is something they are willing to do.

However, only if parents agree under the circumstances.

“So, testing the students is just a form of all of us knowing: how we can better address the students, how we can better address the community, and some piece of mind for the parents and the community, but we will reiterate the student students will not be tested unless we have the consent of the parents,” said Lanese.

The rapid tests consist of a nasal swab in each nostril with results coming back as quickly as fifteen minutes.

