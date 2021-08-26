Sunny with a chance

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - If you were hoping for some relief in temperatures, it doesn’t look like things are going to cool down anytime soon.

On Thursday, we will start in the upper 70s and see a high of about 100 degrees with a 20 percent chance of rain.

These slight chances of rain will carry on into Friday, with highs in the upper 90s and.

For the most part we are going to repeat this pattern from Saturday all the way into mid-week.

On Sunday, we are looking at a high of 100 with a 20 percent chance of rain.

Our best chance of rain will be on Monday with a 30 percent and highs at 100.

Expect these triple digits and chances of rain to continue into Wednesday and maybe even Thursday.

