TAMIU offering counseling for COVID-19 stress

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Now that classes are underway at TAMIU, the university wants to help students when it comes to stress caused by the coronavirus.

With the start of the fall semester this week and a return to the full-on campus experience, the university wants to offer counseling services to those who may be feeling anxious about their return.

As a result, TAMIU has expanded services for both in person and virtual counseling sessions, a crisis line and a self-help platform.

For more information on the services they offer you can call 956-326-2230.

