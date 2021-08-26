UISD launches live student COVID tracker

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - United ISD has launched a new live student COVID tracker on their website.

It’s a resource parents, staff, and the community in general will have access to.

A representative with the district spoke about how the data being shared can help clear up any potential misinformation that might be circulating.

Wednesday morning, UISD’s deputy superintendent for administrations and operations Gloria Rendon announced the official launch of their COVID dashboard on the KGNS Digital News Desk.

She said that the live web portal will have up-to-date data on COVID positive UISD students.

“The information is received on the campus at the nurses station, at our COVID team site, you will see that get updated.”

The information is broken down by feeder schools and also specific elementary, middle, and high schools.

Numbers as of Wednesday evening show more than 90 cases, the majority coming from the four main high school campuses: United, United South, Alexander, and LBJ.

According to the deputy superintendent, the total number will be cumulative.

“So we don’t drop what has already been returned from quarantine if they have already been back, so it’s just total cases reported.”

Rendon hopes this will keep the community informed on how COVID is impacting their district.

If you would like a to see the UISD COVID tracker, you can click here.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.