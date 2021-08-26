Woman wanted for stealing cell phone

LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - Local authorities need your help locating a woman who is wanted for stealing a man’s mobile device.

Laredo Police are searching for 58-year-old Sylvia Bridges-Garcia for the theft of a cellphone.

The incident was reported on July 3rd when police were called out to a meat market at the 2700 block of Malinche Avenue.

When police arrived, the victim stated that he had placed his phone on the counter before he took his groceries outside to his car.

During that time, Bridges-Garcia allegedly snatched it from the counter and put it in her purse.

The victim asked employees in the store if they had it, but they denied it.

The case was presented to the Crimes Against Person’s Unit and after reviewing surveillance footage, they were able to identify Bridges-Garcia as the suspect in the case.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.