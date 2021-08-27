Advertisement

Alexander club to donate recycle bins

By Justin Reyes
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 5:52 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LAREDO, TX. (KGNS) - A group of students are reducing their carbon footprints one blue bin at a time!

The JB Alexander Recycling Club will be donating several 30-gallon recycling bins to the art department and graphic design classes.

These efforts were made as the results of previous student members and in collaboration of the Pepsico Rally Recycling Program.

It’s all an effort to get more students to properly recycle their wastes and make the world a little greener.

The donations will take place on Friday morning at 8:45 a.m.

