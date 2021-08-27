CBP finds rare pest in shipment at World Trade Bridge

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - U.S Customs and Border Protection agents have their hands full checking for illegal activity along the border.

Over the weekend, agents found a rare pest inside a shipment.

U.S Customs and Border Protection say it has been a busy summer for their agriculture department who oversee the shipments inside commercial trucks.

As they are constantly on the lookout for pests inside shipments of fruits and vegetables, and meat or milk products, they recently found a rare pest.

It’s so rare, it’s considered one of the first found in the country and it could have possibly harmed our nation’s agriculture industry.

This is an accomplishment for U.S. Customs and Border Protection’s agriculture specialists.

“It’s the first time these insects have been identified in the nation.”

Last week while Carlos Ramos and his team of agriculture specialists were inspecting a shipment of flowers at the World Trade Bride, that’s when they came across a rare pest: a spittlebug-frog hopper.

“Our agriculture specialists found something that wasn’t supposed to be there, submitted it to USDA and got the identification back.”

With the U.S. Department of Agriculture now confirming this shipment from Mexico contained a pest not know to the U.S., CBP now has one more item to add to their list of “significant pest finds.”

Ramos says it is common for officers to find insects in shipments, but it’s not as concerning since they’ve already been seen before.

“Every single day we find insects or pest and diseases that are not known to occur in the U.S.”

But had they not found the spittlebug-frog hopper, Ramos says they believe it could have led to lead to a bigger problem.

“They’re not known to occur in the U.S., so when you take out of an environment when they might not have its own natural predators, it might not allow to flourish so it can cause agricultural harm.”

The cut flower shipment where the spittlebug-frog hopper was found was treated by the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

Ramos says the shipment wasn’t turned back to Mexico, but instead was fumigated.

Although there are still travel restrictions in place, CBP continues to inspect billions of dollars in imports.

The number matches fiscal year 2020 where CBP officers and agriculture specialists at Laredo ports of entry processed more than $180.9 billion in imports.

