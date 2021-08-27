CBP reports increase in fake documents

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - A federal agency is seeing an alarming increase in people using fake documents as a means to enter the U.S.

Although traffic isn’t as busy as previous years due to the travel restrictions, it has still been a very busy year for Customs and Border Protection officers.

They say they have been extra vigilant when it comes to people presenting id’s, passports or birth certificates that may seem a little fishy.

“People obtain these documents through family members or they can be purchased illegally.”

Using fraudulent or borrowed documents is a common trend that happens often on our border.

“They can be a complete fake or counterfeit document,” said CBP Officer Ismael Guevara. “Or sometimes a legitimate document and the person is not the true owner of the document.”

In just less than a minute, it’s up to CBP to try to watch out for these counterfeit documents, analyzing both the quality of the document and information on it.

“They can be non immigrant visas for tourist purposes. There’s different classifications. Lawful permanent resident cards issued by.”

By using their interview skills, officers decide if there’s a sham going on.

If there’s a red flag, the vehicle gets sent to secondary inspection to avoid a worst case scenario.

“We have had cases where children are attempt to be smuggled in the U.S. using birth certificates. The person was not the mother but getting paid and the documents did not belong to the child.”

Since October, Customs and Border Protection have already come across 15,000 cases in the Laredo sector where non U.S. citizens are trying to enter using documents that aren’t theirs, or that are altered.

That’s cutting it close to the 18,000 arrests they made the year before.

CBP says the penalties for attempting to enter the U.S. with counterfeit documents or documents that do not belong to the person presenting them is jail time.

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.