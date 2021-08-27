CEO of Doctors Hospital on the Digital News Desk

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The CEO of Doctors Hospital, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing stopped by the Digital News Desk to provide an update on their COVID situation.

She spoke on their staffing issues, the surge in cases, what happens when they go into diversion, and the impact to the community made by the Delta variant.

She also took the time to clarify their policy on re-hiring nurses who left to work for FEMA.

Ewing says her earlier remarks on hazard pay were taken out of context.

“In healthcare, we believe in mindset. The mindset drives behaviors that drive habits that lead to safety. If we go with the mindset and we enter a hospital and we say, ‘I don’t want to deal with hazard’ - hazard is defined as harm, and I understand COVID-19 poses additional harm, but if we have that mindset, then we probably won’t be able to serve our community to the best our ability.”

The full interview can be found on the KGNS Facebook page under “videos.”

