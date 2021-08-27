Advertisement

CEO of Doctors Hospital on the Digital News Desk

By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 26, 2021 at 10:57 PM CDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - The CEO of Doctors Hospital, Emma Maria Montes-Ewing stopped by the Digital News Desk to provide an update on their COVID situation.

She spoke on their staffing issues, the surge in cases, what happens when they go into diversion, and the impact to the community made by the Delta variant.

She also took the time to clarify their policy on re-hiring nurses who left to work for FEMA.

Ewing says her earlier remarks on hazard pay were taken out of context.

“In healthcare, we believe in mindset. The mindset drives behaviors that drive habits that lead to safety. If we go with the mindset and we enter a hospital and we say, ‘I don’t want to deal with hazard’ - hazard is defined as harm, and I understand COVID-19 poses additional harm, but if we have that mindset, then we probably won’t be able to serve our community to the best our ability.”

The full interview can be found on the KGNS Facebook page under “videos.”

Copyright 2021 KGNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John B. Alexander High School
Local parent concerned for children after exposure at school
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
UISD launches live student COVID tracker
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Parents protest in favor of remote learning
Local health authority to make important announcement
Local health authority announces school quarantines
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages
Dr. Cigarroa responds to question on hospital nursing shortages

Latest News

School
School districts respond to school quarantine announcement
Doctor Trevino interview
CBP reports increase in fake documents
CBP reports increase in fake documents
CBP REPORTS AN INCREASE ON FRAUDULENT DOCUMENTS