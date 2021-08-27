Advertisement

Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk(KGNS)
By KGNS Staff
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday evening, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño explained the quarantine orders issued for local schools.

Dr. Trevino went on the Digital News Desk to release the updated list of schools that will be issued quarantine order as of Friday evening.

To watch the full interview, you can go to the KGNS Facebook page and click “videos.”

The list is subject to change.

United South Middle

Los Obispos Middle School

Trautmann Elementary

Nye Elementary

Bonnie Garcia Elementary

Col Santos Elementary

Lamar Middle School

Farias Elementary

United South Main Campus

United South 9th Grade Campus

United 9th Grade Campus

LBJ Main Campus

United High School Main

Alexander High School

