Doctor Trevino explains school quarantine orders on Digital News Desk
Published: Aug. 27, 2021 at 6:55 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LAREDO, Tex. (KGNS) - On Friday evening, Laredo’s Health Authority Dr. Victor Treviño explained the quarantine orders issued for local schools.
Dr. Trevino went on the Digital News Desk to release the updated list of schools that will be issued quarantine order as of Friday evening.
To watch the full interview, you can go to the KGNS Facebook page and click “videos.”
The list is subject to change.
United South Middle
Los Obispos Middle School
Trautmann Elementary
Nye Elementary
Bonnie Garcia Elementary
Col Santos Elementary
Lamar Middle School
Farias Elementary
United South Main Campus
United South 9th Grade Campus
United 9th Grade Campus
LBJ Main Campus
United High School Main
Alexander High School
